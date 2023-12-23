Legal Counsel for Lisa Wilkinson Makes Absurd Claims in Brittany Higgins Case

Perhaps it was the long hours in court on Thursday, the head-spinning technicality of the legal argument, or her trademark irreverence. Whatever the impetus, Sue Chrysanthou, SC, the whip-smart legal counsel for Lisa Wilkinson, threw the switch to vaudeville late in the afternoon as she conjured up ever more improbable reasons why –there’d been no sexual act – Brittany Higgins had been found naked and passed out on a ministerial couch in the early hours of March 23, 2019.

Credit:Had the young staffer, returning to Parliament House with colleague Bruce Lehrmann after a night out drinking, taken off her lightweight dress because she felt hot? How didmake sense? It was Canberra, after all, the barrister remarked unkindly. Had there been “some kind of freak heat wave” in the national capital that day and the airconditioning had broken down?” No, she argued. There could be no other explanation for Higgins’ state of undress, she told Justice Michael Lee, other than “that sex occurred”. (The temperature in Canberra that night was 1





