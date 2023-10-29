Leaving a Legacy for the Environment: More People Including Environmental Causes in Their Wills

As concerns over a warming climate grow, it's becoming more common for people to consider putting money aside for the environment in their will.People considering leaving a gift for a not-for-profit are encouraged to seek advice from a legal professional.

So special was their relationship with the natural world that they each committed to taking care of it beyond their lifetime. "We wanted to be able to support an ongoing commitment to the preservation and conservation of Tasmania's wild places and special places," he said.As climate concerns grow, the TLC, and organisations like it, say bequests are becoming more common, even for people in their 30s and 40s.

"We always hear about things being destroyed, or that the trajectory of species around the world is just declining, and leaving a gift in your will is a really simple way to make a difference to nature," Mr Hattam said. headtopics.com

At the Australian Conservation Foundation, gifts in wills manager Steph Ianni said a clear trend was emerging. "We have a lot of people who talk about really wanting to ensure they're passing on a legacy and leaving the world in a better place."

"This sounds really simple … the main thing is that they have described the charity appropriately," Ms Penno said.

