'Leave immediately': Bushfires threaten residents near Cairns as recovery begins in Queensland's south

In the state's south, conditions have eased and there is no direct or immediate threat to properties at the moment.There are 75 active fires burning across the state. Fifty firefighters and 22 incident management staff have arrived from Victoria to help crews who have been working "tirelessly"."Our fire season will be long, right through beyond Christmas time... We don't see any relief until then.

QFES Commissioner ﻿Stephen Smith said they had to keep a strong presence and continue to monitor contained fires. "There's a considerable effort being made in these eased conditions in order to contain the fires that are active.A bushfire burning near Tara in Queensland. (Nine)"There's still a long way to go but we are definitely in the recovery phase," Palaszczuk ﻿said.

