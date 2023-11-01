Learner driver walks away unhurt after dramatic car crash in Sydney

” Neighbour Arthur Sheen said he “looked out the window” and saw the car “cartwheeling down”. “I was absolutely horrified,” he said. The neighbours helped the teenager out of the car and said they were surprised he was not more hurt. “I expected to come out and see dead bodies everywhere,” Sheen said. The neighbours said it was not the first time a car had crashed into the fence, and they were worried for families who often walk along the road.

