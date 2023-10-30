Lawyers question legal basis of NRL stars' arrests over alleged fight

Lawyers for NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell have come out swinging at a court hearing into an alleged fight during a night out in Canberra to celebrate Wighton's 30th birthday earlier this year.Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell are facing charges over an alleged fight at a nightclub on February 5They question whether a fight actually took placeWighton is also charged with failing to obey an exclusion direction to leave the area.
"When Wighton went over towards The Pearl , they began pushing and shoving and grappling with each other," prosecutor Sam Bargwanna told the court.The CCTV footage shown to the court also showed a large group of police running towards the pair.Mr Bargwanna said, in the background, Wighton could be heard objecting.The court heard Mitchell had been in distress shouting at police.
Mr Pappas urged the court to reject all the evidence as having been obtained by police at too high a price. Steve Boland, who is representing Wighton, told the court there were no reasonable grounds to issue the exclusion order. headtopics.com
He also asked the court to consider the fact his cousin was screaming as he was made to lay on the ground as he watched on.He also questioned whether there was a fight at all.
