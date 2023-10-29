Lawyer arrested in Iran after teenage girl's mysterious train carriage death

Iranian authorities arrested a leading human rights lawyer today after she attended the funeral of a teenage girl who died after being injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran's Metro.

The report by the semiofficial Fars news agency, which is close to the country's security forces, said authorities detained Nasrin Sotoudeh on a charge of violating Iran's mandatory headscarf, or hijab, law.

Many other Iranian news outlets republished the report and said there were multiple arrests at the funeral of Armita Geravanad, who also was not wearing a headscarf at the time she was injured.Women pull Armita Geravand from a train car on the Tehran Metro in Tehran (AP / Iranian state television) headtopics.com

On Saturday, the 60-year-old Sotoudeh — known for defending activists, opposition politicians and women inThe funeral took place this morning (local time).Her death came after the one-year anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police.Her death sparked nationwide protests at the time.A friend told Iranian state television that Geravand hit her head on the station's platform.Just seconds later, her limp body is carried off.

Iranian state TV's report, however, did not include any footage from inside the train itself and offered no explanation on why it hadn't been released. Most train cars on the Tehran Metro have multiple CCTV cameras, which are viewable by security personnel.Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh called the death of Armita Geravand "another state murder." (AP / Arash Ashourinia) headtopics.com

Geravand's parents appeared in state media footage saying a blood pressure issue, a fall or perhaps both contributed to their daughter's injury.They have demanded an independent investigation by the United Nations' fact-finding mission on Iran, citing the theocracy's use of pressure on victims' families and state TV's history of airing hundreds of coerced confessions.

