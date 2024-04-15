Lawrence Wong to Become Singapore's Fourth Prime Minister

51-year-old Lawrence Wong will become Singapore 's fourth prime minister , succeeding Lee Hsien Loong, the son of the nation's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew.
"Lawrence and the 4G team have worked hard to gain the people's trust, notably during the pandemic," Mr Lee said in a Facebook post. In 2017, he had hinted at moving on before his 70th birthday — he turned 71 on February 10 — but has straddled three decades to become his nation's second-longest serving leader, behind his father.
He admitted last year the PAP had "taken a hit" after a series of scandals, including a corruption probe and a secret affair between colleagues. Mr Lee announced he had accepted Mr Iswaran's resignation and that his government was dealing with this case "rigorously". He has also handled the defence, education, communications and culture, community and youth portfolios.
"I do like Lawrence Wong ... he's a good guy, both gentlemanly, smart and most importantly, genuinely compassionate", said Singapore career coach Adrian Choo, 52. "The panel participants came from varied backgrounds — sports, the arts, media and academia — but he engaged on all subjects, with answers off the cuff, but still thoughtful and insightful. Honestly, it's no surprise that he's going to be Singapore's next prime minister."Psychologist Annabelle Chow, with her sons George and Arthur, says Mr Wong has prioritised Singapore's mental health challenges.
