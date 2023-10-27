Law enforcement could face these challenges in their hunt for the Lewiston shooting suspect

, and there are several aspects to his background that could make the effort to find him both challenging and dangerous.two shootings were reported just six kilometres apart in LewistonHe now faces an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder, a figure that will rise as more victims are identified, officials said.

"This is a person who has military training. They have an elevated level of firearms proficiency, but they also have the knowledge of military tactics, most notably evasion and the strategy on how to go undetected," CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Jonathan Wackrow said.Card's apparent expertise with firearms presents an added layer of danger to the search and any potential confrontation with law enforcement, according to the experts who spoke with CNN.

"His familiarity with weapons makes him a bit more dangerous," Rob D'Amico, a retired FBI agent and former member of the bureau's Hostage Rescue Team, said. Michael Harrison, a former Baltimore police commissioner, similarly nodded to Card's "ability" to "inflict harm on so many people so fast" on Wednesday night, adding he was concerned about the suspect's "ability to inflict that amount of carnage again if he's faced with an encounter with law enforcement". headtopics.com

"We have excellent law enforcement in Maine," she said, "and we are used to finding people lost in the woods." "He's clearly carefully planned this," Juliette Kayyem, CNN's senior national security analyst, said.This image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office shows the gunman, believed to be Robert Card, entering the bowling alley carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle. (AP)

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Maine shootings: at least 16 reported dead in Lewiston as residents told to take shelterPolice order people to shelter in place as they respond to reports of mass shootings at at least two locations in Lewiston; medical center says it is responding to a ‘mass casualty event’ Read more ⮕

Maine authorities name person of interest in Lewiston mass shootingAuthorities in the city of Lewiston in Maine have named Robert Card as a person of interest as they continue the search for a gunman behind two shootings, with 16 people feared dead Read more ⮕

Maine shootings: at least 10 people dead in LewistonPolice responding to reports of separate shootings in Lewiston as medical center says it is reacting to a ‘mass casualty event’ Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕