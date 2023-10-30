Latrell Mitchell ‘worried he might die’ during ‘confronting’ arrest as NRL star faces court alongside Jack Wighton

Rugby league star Jack Wighton demanded police “lock me up with him” as officers slapped handcuffs on Latrell Mitchell outside a Canberra nightclub, a court has heard. The star NRL duo are in ACT Magistrates Court contesting charges stemming from an alleged early morning fight in February. Mitchell’s defence will centre around alleged heavy-handed police conduct, the South Sydney fullback having told police while being arrested: “I’ve done nothing wrong but be a blackfella in Australia”.

But Mitchell’s lawyer Jack Pappas said the police had acted inappropriately in their dealings with the men, suggesting it was “a sad parody of what proper police conduct needed to be”. Footage from police body-worn cameras will show Mitchell encouraging people filming his arrest to share it on social media, Pappas told the court. Other footage of the arrest shows four police officers on top of Mitchell when arresting him while the fullback yells “my shoulders, my shoulders”.

