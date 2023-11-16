Latrell Mitchell opens up about his season from hell

Latrell Mitchell has delivered an eye-opening interview with the South Sydney star taking aim at one issue that ruined his season. Latrell Mitchell didn’t hold back as he appeared on Josh Mansour’s Let’s Trot podcast to discuss what turned out to be a season from hell in 2023. The former South Sydney Rabbitohs teammates sat down for a 40-minute episode on Wednesday where Mitchell opened up on everything.

The star fullback spoke at length about the issues surrounding Souths and their mid-year explosion, the ugly handling of his Origin injury and why he elected to miss the NRL’s night of nights. The ugly split came on the back of Burgess reportedly raising concerns that coach Jason Demetriou was giving preferential treatment to Mitchell and Cody Walker. Mitchell was thrust into the spotlight and copped scathing criticism with Rodney Churchill, the son of Rabbitohs legend Clive Churchill. The 26-year-old said the staggering amount of backlash he receives all boils down to him simply just trying to live his life and be himself

