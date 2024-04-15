Latrell Mitchell Absent as NSW Coach Holds Secret Meeting with Blues Stars

Latrell Mitchell was nowhere to be seen as NSW coach Michael Maguire held a secret meeting with Blues stars this week. Latrell Mitchell was nowhere to be seen as NSW coach Michael Maguire held a secret meeting with Blues stars this week.with the newspaper reporting Mitchell and Rabbitohs teammates Damien Cook and Cody Walker were among the most notable absentees when Maguire sat down with incumbent and prospective NSW players.

News Corp first reported Maguire, ahead of his first series in-charge, met with a large group of Sydney-based players, including some potential Origin debutants and left-field selections. The Cronulla rake has emerged as an option to wear the No. 9, despite Tigers star Api Koroisau, Cook and Warriors star Wayde Egan appearing to be the front runners.Penrith stars Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Dylan Edwards were not in attendance and were taking time away during the club’s bye round.

The trio were caught between a rock and a hard place as to whether they attended or did not attend the Blues meeting just days ahead of the club’s loss to the Sharks on Saturday night.

Latrell Mitchell NSW Coach Michael Maguire Secret Meeting Blues Stars Rabbitohs State Of Origin

