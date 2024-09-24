Largest known population of elusive night parrots discovered in Australia

Ngururrpa Rangers have used their knowledge of Country to find the largest known population of one of the world's most endangered and elusive birds, the night parrot . The rangers have been working with the National Environment al Science Program's Resilient Landscapes Hub looking for the rare ground-dwelling parrots. "First, we thought they were only living in one area, on our neighbour’s Country," ranger Clifford Sunfly said.

The rangers shared their great depth of knowledge about the bird’s habitats and how to manage them, including the distribution of spinifex, required for roosting and breeding, and seed and water resources required for foraging. "We, as rangers, are working together with the scientists to learn two-ways – the science way and the traditional way," Clifford Sunfly said.

Night Parrot Endangered Species Australia Conservation Indigenous Knowledge

