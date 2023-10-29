Large and Dangerous Fire Threatens Properties in Western Downs Region

One blaze has razed vast swathes of the Western Downs region including parts of Condamine State Forest.

A large and dangerous fire is burning near Ravens Road, threatening properties between Chinchilla Tara Road, Millers Road, Bakers Road, McCasker Road and Upper Humbug Road. One man died after trying to defend his home from a blaze, while another woman suffered a medical episode while attempting the evacuate the area ahead of an approaching fire front.

Residents in the area being urged to prepare to leave their homes as conditions are expected to worsen. Authorities are urging residents near the town of Landsborough to stay inside and avoid the smoke being created by the fire. headtopics.com

Fire danger has been rated extreme for the North Western, Upper Central West Plains, Lower Central West Plains, Central Ranges, Greater Sydney, Southern Ranges and Illawarra districts. While there are no fires currently burning at an emergency level, Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe warned conditions across the state will worsen tomorrow.

Large factory fire in Western SydneyA large fire has engulfed an industrial estate in Western Sydney. The incident has caused significant highway closures. Around 100 firefighters and 20 fire trucks are on the scene attempting to contain the blaze. The Great Western Highway has partially reopened but traffic is expected to be affected around the town of Girraween. Read more ⮕

More residents told to evacuate as Queensland fires spread across Western Downs and Gladstone regions7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried admits to ‘large mistakes’ in crypto fraud trial testimonyBankman-Fried says his biggest mistake was not implementing a dedicated risk management team for crypto trading platform FTX Read more ⮕

Major traffic delays expected after large fire destroys ﻿warehouse in Sydney's westMost of the building is damaged, along with ﻿caravans, trucks and cars. Read more ⮕

'Large, fast-moving' fire threatens Landsborough as fires continue to burn across QueenslandResidents in the Queensland town of Landsborough have been told to "leave immediately" as fires continue to burn across the state. Read more ⮕

Israelis vow never to forgive or forget abandonment by government as war looms largeSupport for Netanyahu wanes as mourners struggle to come to terms with scale of loss and vast ground operation to come Read more ⮕