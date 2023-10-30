Lando Norris Takes Sarcastic Swipe at Ricciardo After Mexico City Grand Prix

F1 2023: Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Mexico City Grand Prix, news, reaction, Lando Norris takes sarcastic swipe at Ricciardo, McLarenDaniel Ricciardo delivered a stunning drive at Mexico City to seal his team’s best result of the season, but he finished second in the ‘driver of the day’ polls to his former teammate Lando Norris.

That included a fantastic overtake on Ricciardo in the latter half of the race, the pair going wheel-to-wheel. Watch every Practice, Qualifier & Race of The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship Live and Ad-Break Free in racing on Kayo Sports.Asked which of his many overtakes during the race was most enjoyable, Norris told Sky F1: “The one on Daniel. Yeah I mean he’s the ‘king of late braking’, right?”

“I would have wanted to hit him if I could. It would have been even more fun,” he added with a laugh.But things got even more awkward when Daniel Ricciardo joined a Norris interview with F1.com. Norris replied yes, with Ricciardo following it up by asking: “Do you think you would have caught me?” headtopics.com

The McLaren driver delivered a witheringly sceptical look before replying: “If I qualified well yesterday I would have been on the podium.” “No I’m happy, I’m happy,” Ricciardo said, before squeezing the shoulder of his ex-teammate and adding: “It’s been a while.”

