Landlords Can No Longer Refuse Pets Without Reason In NSW

Landlords will no longer be able to refuse pets without any reason, but they will still be able to decline in certain specific situations, the NSW Government said.

But according to the government, one in five pets are surrendered to the RSPCA due to rental worries.﻿ NSW Premier Chris Minns announced the move, which will be introduced to parliament next month, at a press conference attended by dogs."It stands to reason that there are thousands if not close to a million people who are renters who have a pet in New South Wales," he said.Aussies on low incomes priced out of rentals across most of the country, report findsHe said there would be a list of reasons landlords were allowed to decline a tenant having animals.

