Lachlan Murdoch's Crown Under Fire As Siblings Challenge Succession

At the eye of the storm, Lachlan Murdoch looked calm enough as he strode through the press pack and up the steps of the courtroom in downtown Reno, Nevada, where a probate commissioner could decide the future of the family business once and for all.

Perhaps Lachlan now has cause to regret his decision not to buy out his siblings when that option was seriously contemplated a few years ago. It’s reported that documents were drawn up but Lachlan baulked at the price. He would have had to raise billions of dollars and reasoned that it was not really necessary to pay for control of the trust because he already had it.

To buy out Prudence, Elisabeth and James – and completely eliminate the risk of being rolled after Rupert's death – would cost at least $US3 billion . Given Lachlan's fortune was estimated at $US2.4 billion by The Australian earlier this year – and much of that is invested in shares and property, not cash – it is by no means clear he could fund it.

The siblings, in other words, did not trust Lachlan to run such a powerful media empire, and their stakes in the trust were no longer for sale at any price.For all the principle involved, however, it remains entirely possible that a settlement is reached – it could come any day – and the beneficiaries of the family trust agree to give Rupert and Lachlan what they want.

The billionaires who stood outside their fathers' shadows, the 30-year friendship of James Packer and Lachlan Murdoch.

