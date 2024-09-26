Labor's Property Tax Talk Sparks Debate Over 'Aussie Dream'

Already a subscriber? Housing was already set to dominate next year’s federal election campaign, but Labor’s flirtation with possible changes to property tax breaks this week has supercharged the debate.

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has a view on who would be hit by changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount. “Our vision has always been different. It’s that we have mum and dad investors, a plumber, a chippy, a nurse, a teacher, who owns a house that they rent out to other Australians,” Mr Taylor said on Thursday morning.The data tells a slightly different story. About 2.2 million people – or 14.

With an average total income of $480,000, surgeons are Australia’s highest-paid profession and also the most avid property investors.About 42 per cent of the 4170-strong workforce of surgeons have an investment property, and about 22 per cent are negatively geared, according toBy contrast, only 4.9 per cent of Mr Taylor’s chippies – or carpenters – are negatively geared, while for plumbers the figure is 5.9 per cent.

In contrast, just 0.2 per cent of fast food cooks, who report an average total income of $22,000, are negatively geared.

Housing Election Property Taxes Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor's housing investor tax break hits Senate snag after developers, affordability advocates air concernsThe federal government proposal is stranded in the Senate after the Coalition and the Greens both declared it would 'do nothing' about housing affordability.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Stop the talk and start action’: Labor’s key election pledge inching further out of reachLabor’s ambitious plan to alleviate the housing crisis by building more than one million new homes appears to be inching closer to failure after new projections showed it is drastically behind schedule.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Property investors lash Labor’s plan to cut Australia’s international student intakeThe federal government intends to reduce the number of overseas admissions by 30 per cent, which the real estate sector says is short-sighted.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Gloomy outlook for commercial property, warns NAB property indexSentiment and confidence waned in all states bar Western Australia with Victoria the clear under-performer in all sectors, according to an industry survey.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Labor MPs want payroll tax exemption for private schools in their electoratesWithin weeks of voting to impose payroll tax on Victoria’s elite private schools, some MPs privately lobbied the treasurer to give some schools special treatment.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Labor MPs want payroll tax exemption for private schools in their electoratesWithin weeks of voting to impose payroll tax on Victoria’s elite private schools, some MPs privately lobbied the treasurer to give some schools special treatment.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »