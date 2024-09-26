Labor's Property Tax Talk Sparks Debate Over 'Aussie Dream'

Already a subscriber? Housing was already set to dominate next year’s federal election campaign, but Labor’s flirtation with possible changes to property tax breaks this week has supercharged the debate.
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has a view on who would be hit by changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount. “Our vision has always been different. It’s that we have mum and dad investors, a plumber, a chippy, a nurse, a teacher, who owns a house that they rent out to other Australians,” Mr Taylor said on Thursday morning.The data tells a slightly different story. About 2.2 million people – or 14.
With an average total income of $480,000, surgeons are Australia’s highest-paid profession and also the most avid property investors.About 42 per cent of the 4170-strong workforce of surgeons have an investment property, and about 22 per cent are negatively geared, according toBy contrast, only 4.9 per cent of Mr Taylor’s chippies – or carpenters – are negatively geared, while for plumbers the figure is 5.9 per cent.
In contrast, just 0.2 per cent of fast food cooks, who report an average total income of $22,000, are negatively geared.
