Labor's promise to host COP29 climate summit broken

Labor has broken yet another promise this week over its pledge to host the COP29 climate summit. Two years ago, Chris Bowen made a pledge about Australia's ambition to host the 2024 UN climate summit COP29. This week's events have ensured it is another of Labor's promises that won't be met, writes Nick Cater. The Albanese government has quietly chalked up another broken promise with confirmation that the United Nations won't be holding next year's climate convention in Australia.

Two years ago, Chris Bowen told a press conference: “An Albanese Labor government will bid to host COP29 in Australia, and we will be inviting our Pacific island friends and neighbours to join us in hosting it if they wish.” Late on Friday, it emerged that a last-minute deal had been struck to hold COP 29 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Vladimir Putin's preferred host is naturally himself. His least favourite bidder is Bulgaria, the choice of the EU. Australia has never been in the running to host the UN Conference of the Parties





Australian Voters Concerned About Cost of Living and Cut Support for LaborMore than half the electorate sees the cost of living as the crucial policy test for Labor. Core support for Labor has fallen from 37 to 35 per cent over the past month, while the Coalition has slipped from 31 to 30 per cent. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton trails Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister by 27 to 40 per cent, but has gained ground. Australians are bracing for rampant price hikes and falling real wages despite a federal government pledge to ease the cost of living, with voters cutting their support for Labor as they shelve their hopes for higher living standards.

Albanese returns to opposition dismissing international issuesAnthony Albanese returns to Canberra confronting an opposition propagating the line that what happens abroad is some grandiose “distraction”, totally separate from the day-to-day struggles of ordinary hardworking Aussies.

Albanese accuses Dutton of weaponising antisemitism in parliamentary debateAnthony Albanese accuses Peter Dutton of weaponising antisemitism during a heated parliamentary debate, after the opposition leader attempted to link criticisms of the government’s response to the Gaza conflict and the release of detainees from immigration detention.

Albanese accuses Dutton of weaponising antisemitismPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused Opposition Leader Peter Dutton of seeking to “weaponise antisemitism”, urging for greater social cohesion as the Israel-Gaza conflict continues. Read more:

Albanese defends overseas travel as part of his jobAnthony Albanese defends his decision to spend time overseas and meet with world leaders, stating it is "part of the job" for the Prime Minister. The Opposition criticises him for prioritising international travel over domestic issues.

