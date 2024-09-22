Labor's Primary Vote Hits Lowest Since Rate Hike Amid Housing Crisis

Labor ’s primary vote falls to lowest point since last rate hike as housing crunch continues to plague Aussies, government

Outside the major parties, the Greens jumped one point to 13 per cent while support for One Nation fell a point to six per cent and the primary vote for other parties and independents rose to 12 per cent. The top concern amongst these is housing, with 40 per cent of respondents listing mortgage, rent and interest rate struggles as their top cost-of-living worry.

This came as 64 per cent of renters said housing was their biggest struggle as 54 per cent of homeowners with a mortgage were most concerned about housing price pressures. The pair particularly lashed out at the Greens with the minor party being accused of “rank hypocrisy”.

Labor Australian Politics Interest Rates Housing Crisis Cost Of Living

