Labor's Industrial Relations Changes Lead to Hiring of Casual Staff and Use of Machines

Labor’s past industrial relations changes making it harder to sack full-time workers led to the hiring of more casual staff and the replacement of workers with machines, new think tank research reveals.
The in-depth analysis by the e61 Institute is a warning to the Albanese government about its proposed “same job, same pay” workplace changes, with e61 Institute research director Dan Andrews saying the evidence showed there was “no free lunch” on industrial relations.
“Firms don’t just cop higher labour adjustment costs,” Mr Andrews said. “They seek out more flexible inputs – whether it’s casual workers or capital – generating winners and losers. “This suggests that the government should think carefully about all the ways firms could adjust to their proposed ‘same job, same pay’ regime.”Mr Andrews said casual workers had become a “safety valve” for firms to “get around” the stricter unfair dismissal laws that applied to full-time workers.Unfair dismissal claims jumped from about 6000 in 2007 under the Howard government’s more flexible WorkChoices to about 17,000 in 2013 under Labor’s Fair Work Act. headtopics.com
The analysis was undertaken by comparing firms with around 14 employees not subject to the stricter unfair dismissal laws, to businesses with around 16 employees that were covered by the workplace changes.
Industries above the 15-employee threshold increased the use of capital such as machines, computers and robots by an average of 5.1 per cent more than firms just below the employee threshold.Pay increased by an extra 0.9 per cent for workers at the affected firms, largely due to increased hiring of more expensive and flexible casuals, who receive a 20 to 25 per cent wage premium.“In the most casualised industries, the policy change led to a 1.5 per cent increase in wages for new hires, but a 1. headtopics.com