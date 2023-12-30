Labor's Bad Luck and Mismanagement in 2023

Labor's disastrous response to a host of events in 2023 shows it wasn't just a case of bad luck that brought about the government's undoing, writes Nicolle Flint.

Similarly, is the Liberal Opposition under Leader Peter Dutton experiencing good luck thanks to Labor’s woes, or thanks to good policy decisions because he has the courage of his convictions? At the close of 2023, Prime Minister Albanese and his government seem to have squandered much of the political capital they gained at the 2022 election for a range of reasons. The failed Voice Referendum was purely and simply bad management on Mr Albanese’s behalf from start to finish





Will the stage 3 tax cuts happen?As the cost-of-living crisis bites, it's the government's biggest question. Scott Morrison's Coalition had just won an election against a Labor Party proposing radical tax change. Economic growth was plodding along below its long-term average of around 2.75 per cent. Wages growth was stagnant. There was rising underemployment. In that 'never satisfied' way of politics and economics that sounds a little weird to 2023 ears, the inflation rate at the time of just 1.3 per cent was seen as a bad thing: a sign of the sluggishness of the economy, not just here but around the world. The new opposition leader, Anthony Albanese rose to speak in the House of Representatives on July 2, 2019, to debate the legislation for the Morrison government's Labor wanted to pass the first two rounds of tax cuts — but bring the second one forward three years — which would deliver relief to lower income people, but not pass the stage 3 proposal. Stage 3 was the most expensive and radical change.

