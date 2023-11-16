Labor rejects proposal to ban Nazi salute, split in parliament committee

Labor has rejected a Coalition proposal to ban the Nazi salute, in a rare split of federal parliament’s powerful security and intelligence committee on the heated issue of restricting the display of hate symbols. The parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security was, however, united in calling for the government to drop a plan to ban the public display of the Islamic State flag because of concerns that it would criminalise the displays of legitimate Islamic imagery.

In dissenting comments in a committee report released on Wednesday, Coalition members said they “strongly disagreed” with the Labor majority on the committee who argued the proposed ban on Nazi hate symbols should be limited to symbols such as the swastika and Nazi flag. As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton clashed in question time over rising antisemitism, Liberal MP Andrew Wallace, the deputy chair of the committee, said in a written statement: “It beggars belief as to why government members won’t support the banning of the Nazi salut

