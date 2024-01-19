Labor MP Julian Hill's Comments on Benjamin Netanyahu Put Him at Odds with Party Leader

Labor MP Julian Hill comments about Benjamin Netanyahu appear to put him at odds with his own leader, Anthony Albanese. After Israel’s offensive in Gaza has been labelled “appalling” and a step toward “apartheid” by influential Labor MP Julian Hill. Hill has called for a suite of measures to respond, including financial consequences for Israeli settlers and an international push to fast-track recognition of a Palestinian state.





