Labor calls for tougher rules on supermarket prices

Labor argues big retailers have a duty to provide affordable options for shoppers, especially as supply costs drop as inflation eases. Supermarkets could face tougher rules on how they set prices or stiffer penalties from consumer complaints, with the Albanese government arguing big retailers should be passing on savings in grocery bills in a cost-of-living crisis.

As one frontbencher declares some prices “don’t pass the pub test”, the government will announce on Wednesday that the former Labor trade and consumer affairs minister Craig Emerson has been appointed to lead a review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. The code governs how Aldi, Coles, and other major supermarkets operate in Australia. A statement from the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, to announce Emerson’s appointment said the government would “look at every option to make sure Australian customers get the best possible deal”





