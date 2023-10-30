Labor and the LNP have helped to pad the police union’s platform. Who benefits?

Despite being billed and widely accepted as a necessary step forward in handling police complaints, in line with the legacy of the Fitzgerald inquiry, some, including civil libertarians,and was a major focus of last year’s inquiry into police responses to domestic violence. Leavers, for his part, described it as “maladministered”.

Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers, vice-president Shane Prior, and opposition police spokesperson Dale Last at the union’s annual conference in May, pictured in the winter 2023 edition of the Queensland Police Union Journal.

It’s a series of events reflective of a broader pattern: a Palaszczuk Labor government keen to lean on and amplify the platform of Leavers, a union figure with a willingness to shape the law-and-order debate in Queensland, only to have it turned against them.of the state’s more than 12,500 officers at or below the rank of senior sergeant. headtopics.com

Both the Queensland Police Service and state’s peak union body also sought to distance themselves from the inflammatory comments.with Leavers on other things such as police resourcing – an issue on which Labor is keen to be seen alongside him at press conferences or in press releases. (Nine times this year, my inbox shows).to calls long ventilated by the union and LNP opposition to make breach of bail an offence, despite warnings it would ultimately make the community less safe.

The union, through its figurehead at least, has also called for more radical measures such as docking the welfare payments of young offenders’ caregivers, or sentencing the most serious as adults. These defy evidence and expert advice. headtopics.com

The police union is one of several not formally affiliated with Labor (including the media section of the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance – the journalists union of which, for full disclosure, I’m a member). Nor is it formally aligned with the LNP.– enables it to play the major political parties off each other like few other unions can, ostensibly for the benefit of members.

