Labor accused of ‘misleading’ Australians with bulk billing initiative

“The government is out there saying that 11 million Australians are going to get access to bulk billing; we know that is absolutely not going to be the case,” Ms Ruston told Sky News Australia. “Bulk billing rates are plummeting at the moment, and we have seen no response from the sector to suggest that those rates are going to increase significantly under this measure.

“I think to go out there and tell 11 million Australians or to basically say that half of Australia is going to be able to get access to bulk billing as of yesterday is very, very misleading. “This is a government that came in and said they were going to make it easier and cheaper to see a GP, and the only thing that has happened since they’ve been in government is it’s been more expensive and harder to see a GP.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be among the 500 foreign nationals cleared to leave Gaza.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hope for Australians trapped in Gaza as Rafah border crossing opensThe crucial Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza has opened for the first time since Hamas&x27; October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing retaliatory siege and aerial bombardment.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be among the 500 foreign nationals cleared to leave Gaza.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be on the list of 400 foreign nationals allowed to leave.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: 11 Million Australians to Benefit from Free GP AppointmentsGPs in Australia will receive tripled incentives for bulk billing concession card holders and children under 16, aiming to alleviate financial pressure on GP clinics.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕