Kurt Zouma scores equaliser as West Ham and Spurs draw

Kurt Zouma scores an equaliser with his back as West Ham and Spurs share the points at the London Stadium. “It was tough … they sat deep and compact … for the most part we controlled the game pretty well … we got a great start … they’re always going to be a threat from set pieces … our decision-making in the final third didn’t help us … both teams left it all out there … we’re obviously disappointed not to win but it’s a tough place to come … we just needed to be a little bit more clinical.
Kurt Zouma scores an equaliser with his back as West Ham and Spurs share the points at the London Stadium. “It was tough … they sat deep and compact … for the most part we controlled the game pretty well … we got a great start … they’re always going to be a threat from set pieces … our decision-making in the final third didn’t help us … both teams left it all out there … we’re obviously disappointed not to win but it’s a tough place to come … we just needed to be a little bit more clinical
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »