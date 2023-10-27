Kristie Merrett pleads guilty after car crash that killed 9yo James Edds in Killarney Vale in January

A Bellingen woman has pleaded guilty after a fatal car crash on the New South Wales Central Coast that led to the death of a nine-year-old boy in January.Kristie Fiona Anne Merrett, 51, has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and causing bodily harm by misconductHis family say they are relieved by the guilty plea

Kristie Fiona Anne Merrett, 51, was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and causing bodily harm by misconduct at Gosford Local Court.Merrett had been out on bail since the fatal two-car crash, which occurred at Killarney Vale on January 4.

Local nine-year-old boy, James Edds, and his mother Anastasia Edds were travelling home from the shops when Merrett's car hit theirs.Ms Edds suffered spinal injuries and James had severe brain damage.Agreed police facts tendered to court show James had been in a booster seat in the rear left passenger seat when their vehicle was hit on the left side. headtopics.com

She had to stay at her Bellingen home and only leave with her partner to report to police three times a week or to attend court. Court documents show Merrett told police she had drunk an entire bottle of vodka the night before the crash.)

In Gosford Local Court today, Merrett was committed for sentence to the District Court and remanded in custody to reappear on November 23 for a sentencing date to be set. James's grandfather Dean McNulty said Merrett's guilty plea goes some way to providing relief for the family."We are getting there slowly but we are getting through it day by day — today makes it a lot better. headtopics.com

