Penrith powerbrokers have tabled a two-year extension worth $1.7 million to extend his stay at the foot of the mountain. However, he hit the open market on November 1 and will field offers from clubs worth north of $1 million-per-season, potentially to become a central playmaker for the respective teams.He also accompanied the post with 50 Cent’s Hustler’s Ambition, which is the lead single to the famous rapper’s 2005 feature film Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Luai has forged a hugely successful halves partnership with Nathan Cleary and the pair have lifted the trophy over the past three seasons. However, Cleary believes his five-eighth “belongs” at the Panthers but did admit the offers potentially being tabled would be difficult to turn down.“But there’s no doubt if the offers we are hearing … the thing is before today, they’re just maybes,” Cleary said.

“I guess once they’re actually concrete offers he can sort of understand more about the decisions to be made, so see how that goes.” Sparking the to shot from Luai was Cleary’s claims that Luai hasn’t been a central playmaker in the past, but would need to take up that role if signed on a mulit-million dollar deal.“Can he do it? I’m sure he could do it. Has he done it? He hasn’t really. In this team he has his role to play. That’s a risk everyone would have to take.”However, Cleary also made it abundantly clear Panthers powerbrokers want him to remain with the club who have tabled their best possible offer.

“It’s hard to say exactly what we would do or we wouldn’t do. We have made it pretty clear what we can afford, but there’s something there’s always other things you can maybe do.

