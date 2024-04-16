Knife attack at Sydney church treated as terrorist act

A 16-year-old boy is in custody on Tuesday after the attack at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley overnight, where Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed during a service being broadcast on the church's live stream. Albanese said the incident was "disturbing". "There is no place for violence in our community. There's no place for violent extremism. We're a peace-loving nation," he said.

"Those violent pictures are probably what caused the uproar in the community — people saw that, responded and unfortunately we ended up with a public order incident," NSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland told reporters. The suspect was "known to police", Holland said, and not a regular attendee at the church.

Knife Attack Sydney Church Terrorist Act Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Calm Community

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Attacker in Sydney Shopping CenterA lone female police officer shot a man armed with a knife who had engaged in a stabbing spree at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney. The officer showed immense courage and bravery in confronting the attacker.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing: six people killed, knife attacker shot dead in SydneyMan shot dead at Westfield Bondi Junction after at least five people killed

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘A great heart’: Sydney’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community mourn Faraz Tahir, killed in Bondi knife attackThe Pakistani citizen – who fled religious persecution to settle in Australia – was working his first day shift as a security guard at Westfield Shopping Centre

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras | The Sydney Morning HeraldThe latest Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras news, articles and analysis from the The Sydney Morning Herald

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Sydney floods: Delays expected for evening commute in Sydney as dangerous storm hitsResidents of Sydney and surrounding areas are being urged to stay indoors as damaging winds and heavy rain sweep through, causing life-threatening flash flooding.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sydney house prices: Sydney’s median house price to hit $2m, Perth $1m by 2027Sustained housing shortage and strong demand from surging population would kickstart the next growth spurt, according to Oxford Economics.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »