Kmart hit with $1.3 million fine for sending thousands of unwanted marketing emails as ACMA cracks down

But even before the investigation, the media watchdog says it had alerted Kmart a number of times that it might have issues with its consumer marketing."Kmart was given more than enough notice it may have a compliance issue and it should have done more to address its problems before we had to step in and investigate," ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin said.Spam laws are intended to protect people from commercial emails and text messages that they did not agree to receive.
"When a customer decides to opt out of a marketing mailing list, businesses are obliged to fulfil that request," she said."Any business that conducts e-marketing should be actively and regularly reviewing its processes to ensure it is complying with the rules."
"These issues should not have occurred and we are actively working to strengthen our systems," they said. The bank sent another 4 million marketing emails that did not have a working unsubscribe function, while also sending more than 5,000 emails to customers who had asked to unsubscribe.
CBA said in a statement that it had self-reported the issues that became the subject of ACMA's investigation.
