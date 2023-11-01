Kmart fined over $1.3 million for breaching spam laws

"When a customer decides to opt out of a marketing mailing list, businesses are obliged to fulfil that request. The rules have been in place for nearly 20 years and there is simply no excuse," she said.Prior to opening its formal investigation, ACMA claimed it alerted Kmart on multiple occasions it may have issues with its consumer marketing.

The spam rules require businesses to have consent from consumers to conduct e-marketing, and, when they receive an unsubscribe request, it must be followed. In addition to the financial penalty, the ACMA has also accepted a comprehensive two-year court-enforceable undertaking from Kmart committing it to appoint an independent consultant to review its compliance with spam rules and to make improvements where needed."Any business that conducts e-marketing should be actively and regularly reviewing its processes to ensure it is complying with the rules," O'Loughlin said.

This action follows recent enforcement taken against other companies that have breached the spam laws, including DoorDash, Ticketek, and Uber. ACMA also recently accepted enforceable undertakings from Webull and The Wine Collective after they admitted they contravened the spam laws.

During the last 18 months businesses in Australia have paid more than $12.5 million in spam and telemarketing penalties, according to ACMA.

