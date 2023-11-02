Kmart fined $1.3 million for breaching spam laws more than 200,000 times

An ACMA investigation found technology, system and procedural failures caused the massive error. But before it had even opened the investigation, ACMA says it alerted Kmart a number of times it might have issues with its marketing compliance. It breached the laws between July 2022 and May 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise, S&P 500 falls for third monthAustralian shares are poised to open higher. Amcor to report results. BHP to hold its AGM. US policymakers in focus. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise, Wall St rallies as Fed rate bets resetAustralian shares are poised to open higher. US bond yields plunge. $A reaches for US64¢. BoE policy meeting ahead. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Kmart fined over $1.3 million for breaching spam lawsH﻿undreds of thousands of spam messages were sent over almost a year.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Kmart ‘dupe’ of $150 designer itemA new $17 item from one major department store is being compared to a designer item more than seven times more expensive.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Kmart slapped with $1.3m fineKmart has paid a massive fine after it was found to have breached Australian spam laws in marketing emails to customers.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘No excuse’: Kmart ordered to pay $1.3 million fineKmart has been fined $1.3 million after a media watchdog found the brand had breached spam rules.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕