Kmart fined $1.3 million for breaching spam laws more than 200,000 times

Kmart was alerted a number of times it might have issues with its marketing compliance, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said.

An ACMA investigation found technology, system and procedural failures caused the massive error. But before it had even opened the investigation, ACMA says it alerted Kmart a number of times it might have issues with its marketing compliance. It breached the laws between July 2022 and May 2023.

