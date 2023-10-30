Kitten freed from car dashboard after two-hour rescue ordeal in Sydney

Firefighters rescued the kitten at about midday yesterday at a property on Devaney Street in Blackett.

It is understood the kitten wedged itself behind the dashboard of the car during the journey where it became stuck.Video footage has captured the moment a kitten was extricated from the dashboard. (Fire and Rescue NSW)

Firefighters with assistance from a technical rescue crew carefully took apart the dashboard of the Holden sedan to free the frightened feline. The footage showed crew members clipping parts of the dashboard open to release the kitten, before it was reunited into the arms of its relieved owner. headtopics.com

The ginger kitten was uninjured in the two-hour ordeal, but will be left with a lasting reminder of the affair, appropriately named 'Dashi'.

Cummings’ prediction comes true on Tom Kitten dayJames Cummings sat in the Godolphin planning meeting at the end of the autumn in April and declared Spring Champion Stakes day would be Tom Kitten’s day, and six months later the colt proved him right in devastating fashion. Read more ⮕

The Sydney councils most likely to say no to your building plansHunters Hill and Mosman councils are up to six times more likely to refuse development applications than other Sydney councils. Read more ⮕

Western Sydney warehouse fire forces highway closureThe Great Western Highway is partially closed after a blaze that took more than 100 firefighters to bring under control forced emergency services to close the road. Read more ⮕

Major traffic delays expected after large fire destroys ﻿warehouse in Sydney's westMost of the building is damaged, along with ﻿caravans, trucks and cars. Read more ⮕

Were these murders perpetrated by Sydney’s Jack the Ripper?The nine murders of women in similar circumstances in Sydney’s past are worthy of a Sherlock Holmes page-turner. Historian Elliot Lindsay thinks they may have been the work of one man. Read more ⮕

Empty prams fill Sydney strip in support of Israel, with pro-Palestinian rallies to be heldMore than 1,000 police are expected in Sydney as events is support of Israel, and separately Palestinians take place. Read more ⮕