Kitchen Republik: A Taste of Taiwan in Melbourne

At Kitchen Republik in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, the savoury soy milk, beef-filled pancakes and fried buns are top orders. Just make sure your handwriting is neat. For years, chef Louis Kuo worked at his parents’ Taiwanese restaurant in Box Hill, in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, before branching out on his own. In 2012 he opened Kitchen Republik with his business partner, David Loh – just up the road from the family restaurant

. 'Although Mum was proud of me, I think she also saw me as a bit of competition,' Kuo says with a laugh. If she did, she was right to. Fast forward 11 years, and on a Saturday night Kitchen Republik is positively buzzing. Tables are crammed with families chattering excitedly over Taiwanese Mandopop as young waiters in bandanas deftly deliver trays of sizzling food. Located at the end of the food court at Box Hill Central, the eatery was inspired by Taiwanese night markets, which explains the open kitchen, lanterns, strings of coloured lights and market stall facades

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Fun, frenetic and extremely delicious: a Melbourne mall eatery that evokes a Taiwanese night marketAt Kitchen Republik in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, the savoury soy milk, beef-filled pancakes and fried buns are top orders. Just make sure your handwriting is neat.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Check your cupboards for $50k kitchen itemAussies are once again being urged to check their kitchen cupboards for CorningWare collector’s items, as its value continues to soar on buy and sell sites such as eBay.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

SMH: Labor-linked lobbyists fight movement on engineered-stone banMajor manufacturer Caesarstone has hired Labor lobbying firm Hawker Britton to help fight a potential ban on the use of deadly silica in kitchen benchtops.

Source: smh | Read more »

FINANCIALREVIEW: Smart Investor: These five property disputes could rip your family apartVerbal agreements around the kitchen table – such as those cited in the case of pop star Vanessa Amorosi – are just some of the triggers. This is how to avoid them.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

BRISBANETIMES: ‘Finally’: After 50 years of abortion work, one recent reform means a lot to Dr ChanFrom childhood, Victor Chan knew he wanted to work in medicine – he just didn’t know it would involve being called a murderer.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: ‘Finally’: After 50 years of abortion work, one recent reform means a lot to Dr ChanFrom childhood, Victor Chan knew he wanted to work in medicine – he just didn’t know it would involve being called a murderer.

Source: theage | Read more »