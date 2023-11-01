King Charles addresses colonial violence on Kenya visit

04:21SBS to show Men's FIFA World Cup for 10th timeFire crews battling dozens of fires in Queensland and New South WalesSix former Australian PM's sign letter in solidarity with Jewish and Palestinian communitiesRenters face tougher market as supply crunch bitesSign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: King Charles and Queen Camilla land in KenyaKing Charles and Queen Camilla are attending a state banquet in Kenya. This is part of a five-day visit to the east African nation. The monarch has delivered a speech addressing the painful aspects of Kenyan British relations. His speech expressed sorrow and regret for historic wrongs of the past.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: King Charles says ‘no excuse’ for colonial abuses during Kenya visitKing Charles III said Tuesday there could be 'no excuse' for British colonial atrocities against Kenyans as he visited the country, but did not offer the apology demanded by some in the East African nation.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: King Charles continues Kenya visit after nod to colonial wrongsKing Charles III on Wednesday will begin the second day of his visit to Kenya after acknowledging there was 'no excuse' for colonial-era abuses during Britain's rule of the East African country.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom largeKing Charles III paid a solemn visit Tuesday to the birthplace of independent Kenya, at the start of a trip clouded by calls for an apology over Britain's bloody colonial past.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: King Charles asked for ‘unequivocal apology’ by Kenya’s rights commissionKing urged to offer apology while in Kenya for UK’s ‘brutal and inhuman treatment’ during the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: King Charles stops short of apology for ‘abhorrent’ colonial violence in KenyaVisiting monarch speaks of sorrow and deepest regret for past ‘wrongdoings’ under British rule

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕