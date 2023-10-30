‘Killer’: Calls for major Aussie food rule

Research from independent think tank the Grattan Institute has found some 2,500 people living in Australia are dying from illnesses caused by high salt intake annually.

“The average Australian eats far too much salt – almost double the recommended maximum. “That raises our blood pressure, and condemns thousands of Australians to live with hypertension, heart disease and the consequences of stroke,” the Grattan report said.

Eating 10 grams of salt a day increases a person’s chance of dying over a 20-year period by almost a fifth.About three-quarters of salt in our diets is added during the food manufacturing process, the report said, making the real amount of sodium largely “invisible” to people when making food choices. headtopics.com

While more visible labelling could be effective, a mandated salt limit similar to that seen in the UK and South Africa would dramatically reduce overall dietary salt intake, the Grattan report claimed “But while other countries are pushing ahead with reforms to food labelling, taxation, and regulation, Australia is being left behind.”

Poor individual diet choices should not be blamed for skyrocketing rates of obesity, the report said, nothing that unhealthy foods are far more widely available and “cheaper than ever.” “Unhealthy supermarket foods go on sale almost twice as often as healthy options. When they do, the discounts are about 65 per cent bigger.” headtopics.com

Grattan Institute said the federal government should make Australia’s existing salt limits mandatory by 2027 and expand menu-labelling for bakeries and fast-food restaurants to include salt content.

