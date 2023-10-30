Kia Sportage Hybrid to miss out on feature offered on electrified RAV4, X-Trail

The forthcoming Kia Sportage Hybrid has now been approved for sale in Australia, but it appears it will only be offered in front-wheel drive guise locally. Kia Australia has already confirmed it will launch the Sportage Hybrid during the first quarter of 2024. Government approval documents list the Sportage Hybrid will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 132kW, mated with an electric motor, battery pack and six-speed automatic transmission.

CarExpert understands a top-spec GT-Line will be offered, as well as a low- or mid-spec grade in line with the existing S or SX specification. The government approval documents list the Sportage Hybrid will be offered with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, with optional 18-inch units. Other optional equipment available on the Sportage Hybrid, according to the approval documents, includes a sunroof and the remote smart parking assistance.

Former NSW premier Bob Carr announces death of wife of 50 years Helena Carr7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Cam Waters hold off Shane van Gisbergen in Supercars epic on the Gold Coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Wade to lead Australia’s T20 team for matches against India after Cricket World Cup7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Indian government shocked as Qatar sentences eight nationals to death over espionage claims7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Champion Australian jockey James McDonald produces ‘ride for the ages’ on board Romantic Warrior in Cox Plate epic7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

El Nino set to cause worse skin conditions this summer for Aussie eczema sufferers7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕