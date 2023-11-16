Key Rail Projects Axed as Government Defunds 50 Transport Projects

Plans to build fast train lines, as well as commitments to upgrade tracks to allow existing services to run more quickly, are among key rail projects axed across the country. Albanese government says projects in Sydney, Victoria and Queensland are among 50 being defunded, but other recommendations remain a priority.

State governments are refusing to accept the Albanese government’s decision to defund 50 transport projects and delay others, as it attempts to fund cost blowouts and curb the inflationary impact of a $120bn infrastructure pipeline. On Thursday, the infrastructure and transport minister, Catherine King, outlined the government’s response to the 90-day infrastructure review it had ordered in May., with the government to cut funding for 50 of them and another 31 to get rolled into transport corridors where it will be up to state governments to decide what to prioritise

