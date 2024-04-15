Key Findings in Defamation Case Shed Light on Consent and Sexual Assault

In the three years since Brittany Higgins first alleged she had been raped at a ministerial office at Parliament House in Canberra, the collateral damage has been unprecedented.

There are slight variations in legislation across Australian jurisdictions about what needs to be proven to determine a sexual assault has occurred.) Another important feature in this part of the judgment was the question of whether Mr Lehrmann knew Ms Higgins had not consented.He said he found Mr Lehrmann was "so intent on gratification to be indifferent to Ms Higgins's consent", and this was sufficient to prove that sex between the pair was not consensual.From the outset, Justice Lee said the case had become a "credit case involving two people who are both, in different ways, unreliable historians".

"…By 2021 and afterwards, most were part of a broader narrative or theme she and her boyfriend wished others to believe," he told the court. "Her evidence that she was not fully aware of her surroundings but then suddenly became aware of Mr Lehrmann on top of her, at which time he was performing the sexual act, when given orally before me, struck me forcefully as being credible and as having the ring of truth."

In a text message to his then-girlfriend on the night The Project interview aired, Mr Lehrmann said he would be "up for millions as defamation"."If it had been necessary to assess damages in favour of Mr Lehrmann, the appropriate and rational relationship between the actual harm sustained and the damages awarded would lead to total damages of $20,000," Justice Lee said."Having escaped the lions' den, Mr Lehrmann made the mistake of going back for his hat.

However, his evidence was challenged during an eleventh-hour reopening of the defamation case two weeks ago, when former Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach testified that Mr Lehrmann had provided the program's executive producer, Mark Llewellyn, with the sensitive material.Justice Lee said he was "satisfied" Mr Lehrmann made false representations to the court about at least part of this material.

The court heard senior producer Angus Llewellyn sent an email to Mr Lehrmann's Hotmail account three days prior to the broadcast, which Mr Lehrmann claimed he rarely checked.

