Kerr credits ‘amazing performance’ as eight-goal Matildas ready for Taiwan

If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen a Sam Kerr backflip recently, the answer might be pretty simple. “I turned 30 a month ago,” Kerr said on Monday, a day after scoring a hat-trick sans her trademark celebration.- but the Matildas captain was still in fine enough fettle to contribute three of her side’s eight goals in Sunday’s Olympic qualifier against the Philippines, in one of Australia’s finest performances under Tony Gustavsson.

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring one of her three goals against the Philippines at Optus Stadium on Sunday.Kerr, Charli Grant and Lydia Williams were on hand at the Perth Soccer Club on Monday to help announce a joint Football Australia and CommBank community football fund for girls and women.

The trio snuck up on a group of junior players, eliciting screams when they realised who had come to visit.Gustavsson, who made 10 changes to his starting XI on Sunday, has hinted he could field a mix of the line-ups used against the Philippines and in the win over Iran. Australia have already secured passage to the third phase of qualifying but will still treat world No.38 Taiwan seriously on Tuesday night. headtopics.com

“I think you’re going to expect a mixed line-up because I’m going to base that line-up off performance, which we will use to rotate and almost have like a 50-50 split,” Gustavsson said.“The problem is that I have more than 10 starters now, because more than 10 players actually deserve to start.”

