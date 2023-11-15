Kenya and Rwanda to Open Borders to All Africans

President William Ruto of Kenya recently announced that Kenya’s borders would be open to visitors from the entirety of Africa, with no visas required, by the end of 2023. A few days later, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda followed suit, saying all Africans would be able to enter Rwanda without visas. By the end of 2022, Benin, The Gambia and Seychelles had already implemented a system of visa-free access for all Africans.

Some regions, sub-regional groups, and bilateral arrangements have also resulted in visa-free and passport-free access in certain cases. Despite this progress, by the end of 2022, only 27% of African routes allowed Africans to travel visa-free

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.