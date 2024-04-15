Kent believes emergence of Jye Gray should pressure Souths to play Latrell Mitchell in best position

Kent believes the emergence of Jye Gray in an improved Souths display should pressure the club to play Latrell Mitchell in his best position at centre when he returns from suspension.

“Well, him, he’s part of it and they don’t want to admit that his attitude has infiltrated the team,” Kent said.“And then finally, a young kid in there gets out and has a go. The other players don’t have the burden of having Latrell in there, who they’ve not been happy with, but no one wants to admit to that.

“They bought him as a premiership winning centre, having eight carrys and scoring three tries, being the big power player on the edge, to go on to having 30-carries.“Those soft runs don’t do anything for him or the team.”“When Latrell first joined Souths, he could pick and choose where he wanted to play, because he came with that aura,” Rothfield said.“And when he walked into the sheds, he said, look, I’m a fullback, that’s why I’ve come here.

