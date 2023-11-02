Kazuhiro Suzuki, Japan's ambassador to Australia, still carries the weight of his father's past life as a kamikaze pilot

It's also a story about how quickly and profoundly things can change in the space of a single generation.The ambassador's father, Harunobu Suzuki, came of age in Imperial Japan. He attended the Imperial Army Academy, before training as a kamikaze pilot as World War II ground towards its terrible conclusion.

The young man lay unconscious for a long time, before beginning a slow convalescence. As he recovered, the war finally came to an end on August 15 after the US dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In the wake of the war, he threw himself into his new career as a lawyer. But even then, the war loomed over the family in a different way. The ambassador remembers being taunted relentlessly by wealthier children at school, because he didn't have his own study room, and because his family's house was so rundown.

Japan, meanwhile, built itself once again into an economic powerhouse, enjoying decades of booming prosperity which many in the country – after 30 years of recent anaemic growth – must look back at wistfully.

But he lived long enough to see his son take on a senior diplomatic job in his 30s with chief responsibility for the US-Japan military alliance – a strange irony for a man who spent months preparing to kill as many American sailors as possible on a suicide mission.

The ambassador says his father was delighted to see him working with the US, and he's confident he would be just as pleased to see him in Canberra now.

