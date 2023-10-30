Kazan spent eight years fighting to stop her Country from drowning. She won

Kazan Brown's family has had a connection to Burragorang Valley for hundreds of years. In the 1950s, her mother and grandparents were forced out of the valley to make way for the building of Warragamba Dam which now stores Sydney's water supply. "My grandfather got a job building the dam, which must have been terrible for him," Ms Brown said. "My mother was a child at the time, they resettled in Warragamba and we've been here since.

Liberal MP for Penrith Stuart Ayres strongly championed the wall being raised for flood mitigation and in late 2020 during an interview labelled Traditional Owner's opposition as "environmental terrorism". “We’re not giving up any more time; we’re not bowing to what is, for all intents and purposes, environmental terrorism," he said.

Meet the Neighbours: A Social Experiment to Revitalize a Country TownA social experiment in which eight households from culturally and ethnically diverse backgrounds move from their city homes to Maryborough, in regional Victoria, in the hope of reinvigorating the township.

