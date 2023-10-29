Kazakhstan mourns after ArcelorMittal mine disaster kills 45

The entrance to the Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda. There were 252 people inside the mine when the fire started, ArcelorMittal said.The entrance to the Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda. There were 252 people inside the mine when the fire started, ArcelorMittal said.

The tragedy, which struck at the Kostenko coalmine in the Karaganda region on Saturday, came after a series of deadly incidents at ArcelorMittal mines and has prompted the nationalisation of the company’s local affiliate.

Later, authorities said the bodies of three others had been found and rescuers were searching for the last missing miner, but held little hope of finding him alive. The previous deadliest mine accident in post-Soviet Kazakhstan occurred in 2006, killing 41 miners at another ArcelorMittal site. It came two months after another incident that killed five miners. headtopics.com

Many welcomed the government’s move towards nationalisation, angered by the company’s safety record. Daniar Mustafin, a 42-year-old salesman, said he favoured “full nationalisation without material compensation for the current owners”.

The country’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (centre) speaking to employees and relatives at the Kostyenko coal mine on Saturday.Speaking to victims’ relatives at the mine, Tokayev called ArcelorMittal “the worst enterprise in Kazakhstan’s history in terms of cooperation with the government”. headtopics.com

“ArcelorMittal can confirm that the two parties have … signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the global steel company stated, adding it was committed to “finalising this transaction as soon as possible”.Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, about 200 miners have died in Kazakhstan, the vast majority at ArcelorMittal sites.