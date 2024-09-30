Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Look Boosts Australian Designer Alix Higgins

Katy Perry has delivered an uptick in sales for Alix Higgins .. Now Australian designers are waiting to see whether Perry’s success with the AFL grand final pre-show performance at the MCG,“It has certainly led to an uptick in sales,” says Higgins. “But it’s not going to pay the rent.”

That could be a blessing in disguise for Higgins, who has just moved his design studio out of his living room and into a store in Sydney’s Chinatown, opening on Thursday. Issa was not prepared for the Kate effect and collapsed in 2015. Three months after Swift wore the Dion Lee top, “Yes they help but no, there is so much that goes on behind the scenes to make a brand set for life,” says Crockford, who gained exposure by gifting Jenner product rather than emptying the Alias Mae bank account.

Katy Perry AFL Australian Fashion Alix Higgins Celebrity Endorsement

