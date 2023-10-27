Katie Price gets bum lift live on TikTok

The British glamour model screamed and vaped as she had 500ml of filler injected into her buttocks, an experience she streamed live on social media.Former glamour model Katie, 45, brought her followers along with her as she underwent the treatment – in which 500mls of filler were injected into her buttocks.

Luckily for her, she received the $2800 procedure for free via an aesthetics expert, who contacted her via Instagram.The former glamour model vaped through the procedure.Katie, who has a fear of needles, admitted after some wailing, “Sorry guys, I do overreact sometimes. I didn’t want to look and I looked!”

As the practitioner explained how she was using saline to numb the area, Katie complained, “It’s sore!”: “Katie is getting massive 2120 CC implants. “She wants to have the biggest boobs in the country, and these will certainly set her on her way to that goal.” headtopics.com

Price pictured recently following a series of facial and body procedures. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty ImagesDuring an interview with Nigel Farage and Mark Dolan, she said: “There’s more to come from me, bigger and better!”Mark specifically asked her about her breast augmentation and whether she planned to have more surgery, to which Katie exclaimed: “Oh my god, that’s just a no-brainer isn’t it.

