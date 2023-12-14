Kathleen Folbigg Acquitted of Murder and Manslaughter Convictions

Kathleen Folbigg has been acquitted of murder and manslaughter convictions over the deaths of her four children. She was released from prison earlier this year after being pardoned. Folbigg maintained her innocence, stating that her children died from natural causes. The Court of Criminal Appeal found reasonable doubt as to her guilt and quashed all of her convictions.





