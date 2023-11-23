Kangaroos on the Rise After Dominating Demons

Up until their 2023 AFLW qualifying final, the Kangaroos had not been able to match the contenders but will put the pressure on Adelaide on Sunday. After their 41-point domination of the Demons, North Melbourne are on the rise and one win away from a first grand final. They had won just twice in 16 attempts. Worse still, they had only beaten Melbourne once in nine match-ups.

Going into their qualifying final against the Demons, they had an exceptional record of 37 wins from 42 games against 14 teams. But no result is a foregone conclusion, and the most optimistic Kangaroos fans couldn’t have confidently predicted a win. The evident improvement resulting from a whole-of-team effort that has been building for a long time. When the Roos joined the competition in the first round of expansion in 2019, their list of players set expectations soaring





